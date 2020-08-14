Overnight ramp closures scheduled for I-39/90 to Beltline Highway

MADISON, Wis. — There are overnight ramp closures scheduled for I-39/90 northbound ramp to U.S. Highway 12/18 westbound, a release said.

The release said one lane of I-39/90 northbound will be closed from 3 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday before the County AB overpass south of Madison.

There could be traffic during the evening rush hour, the release said.

The I-39/90 northbound ramp to the Beltline Highway westbound in Madison will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Crews will be doing some concrete patching repairs.

There will be a signed detour route where motorists will exit the northbound Interstate to U.S. 12/18 eastbound and turn around at the County N interchange.

