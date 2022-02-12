Overnight fire results in $150K of damage

by McKenna Alexander

CREDIT: Oregon Area Fire/EMS District CREDIT: Oregon Area Fire/EMS District

TOWNSHIP OF DUNN – Residents of a home are safe this morning after an overnight fire.

According to the Oregon Fire Department, officials were called to a home in the Township of Dunn just before 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found a detached garage, a shed and five vehicles all on fire. The back of the home had also been on fire, but firefighters prevented it from further damage.

Luckily, everyone was able to get out safely and no injuries have been reported.

