Over 83K Wisconsinites complete COVID-19 vaccination series as 7-day positivity rate remains below 20%

MADISON, Wis. — More than 36,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to Wisconsinites in the past day, according to the state Department of Health Services.

Health officials said a total of 432,102 doses have been administered throughout Wisconsin. As of Thursday afternoon, 83,055 Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series.

The seven-day positivity rate for new tests by person has remained the same at 19.3%, while the seven-day equivalent for total tests by day went down slightly to 5.6%.

Health officials confirmed 1,802 new cases of the virus, which is higher than both Wednesday’s count and the seven-day rolling average of 1,463. Wisconsin has reached a lifetime total of 538,348 confirmed cases, and more than 20,000, or 3.8% of cases are active.

At least 5,811 have died of coronavirus complications, with 24 new deaths confirmed Thursday. An additional 87 were also hospitalized in the past 24 hours. Out of the state’s 10,809 hospital beds, 18% of beds are still available.

The Wisconsin Assembly will delay a vote on a resolution attempting to overturn the statewide mask mandate after the state Senate approved the resolution Tuesday.

