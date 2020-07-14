Over 900 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wisconsin as testing doubles

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin health officials have confirmed over 900 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a combined total from the state Department of Health Services website and individual county dashboards.

Out of the 13,716 tests in the past 24 hours, 919 have come back positive. Although testing has more than doubled compared to Monday, the positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has gone down by nearly one percentage point to 6.6%.

While not as high as Saturday’s record-breaking 926 new cases, the amount is substantial when looking at single-day data from the earlier months of the pandemic.

In the past week alone, DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said in a news conference Tuesday that Wisconsin has had over 5,000 new cases. The state’s overall total of confirmed cases is now at 38,108.

Wisconsin has since been added to New York’s coronavirus quarantine list, which contains 21 other states. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the decision in hopes of containing the spread of COVID-19 from regions of the country with growing infection rates.

DHS said 7,800 cases in Wisconsin remain active, while 42 more people have been hospitalized. Six new deaths have been confirmed, bringing the state’s death toll to 827. Roughly 22% of the state’s hospital beds are available, and there are still 900 ventilators for patients to use.

In an effort to make the COVID-19 testing process more efficient, DHS and the Wisconsin National Guard are working together to launch an online registration for testing at the Alliant Energy Center and other community sites throughout the state.

