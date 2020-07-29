Over 800 new COVID-19 cases confirmed as 46 more hospitalized

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin health officials have confirmed hundreds of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

With an additional 817* cases, the state has reached a lifetime total of 51,229. The amount of positive tests hasn’t seen a drastic difference in day-to-day results, as Tuesday peaked at 805 new cases. Out of the 14,694 who were tested in the past day, the percentage of new tests to come back positive went up slightly to 5.9%.

The average number of new cases has remained high in relation to earlier months of the pandemic, as Wisconsin passed the 50,000 mark Tuesday. That number was just shy of 30,000 at the beginning of July.

The state Department of Health Services said 9,704, or about 19% of people still have the virus.

A total of 915 have died due to COVID-19, with four more deaths confirmed Wednesday. That accounts for roughly 1.8% of all positive cases. DHS said there were 46 new hospitalizations, and around 2,400 hospital beds are still available across the state.

As of Wednesday afternoon, DHS data shows 61 out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have high activity levels for disease spread.

The pandemic has led major retailers to issue mask mandates at their stores, but some companies are now looking ahead at the holiday season in terms of changes that can be made. Kohl’s is the latest to announce its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

“The holiday season is when Kohl’s shines brightest, and as we move into the holiday season of this very unusual year, we are adapting our plans in response to changing customer expectations and behaviors,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.