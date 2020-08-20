Over 750 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wisconsin as positive percentage of new tests rises

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin health officials have confirmed more than 750 new cases of COVID-19 across the state Thursday.

Out of the 9,871 people tested in the past day, 754* of those results came back positive. That’s a noticeable increase, as Wednesday’s case count peaked at 613.

In Dane County, public health officials said new daily COVID-19 cases have dropped by almost 50% since the county’s mask mandate went into effect.

State and county health officials said Wisconsin has reached a lifetime total of 68,403 confirmed cases, with 11.8% of those still active.

According to the state Department of Health Services, the positive percentage of new tests once again went up half a percentage point, with Thursday’s total now at 7.5%. The seven-day average continues to sit at 8%.

Health officials said five more people have died, which puts the state’s death toll at 1,073. Another 39 people have also been hospitalized Thursday. With 11,501 hospital beds, 21% remain available.

On Wednesday, DHS officials classified 65 out of the state’s 72 counties as having high activity levels for disease spread.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.