Over 750 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wisconsin as positive percentage of new tests rises

Brandon Arbuckle
Posted:
by Brandon Arbuckle
Coronavirus graphic

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin health officials have confirmed more than 750 new cases of COVID-19 across the state Thursday.

Out of the 9,871 people tested in the past day, 754* of those results came back positive. That’s a noticeable increase, as Wednesday’s case count peaked at 613.

In Dane County, public health officials said new daily COVID-19 cases have dropped by almost 50% since the county’s mask mandate went into effect.

State and county health officials said Wisconsin has reached a lifetime total of 68,403 confirmed cases, with 11.8% of those still active.

According to the state Department of Health Services, the positive percentage of new tests once again went up half a percentage point, with Thursday’s total now at 7.5%. The seven-day average continues to sit at 8%.

Covid Chart

Health officials said five more people have died, which puts the state’s death toll at 1,073. Another 39 people have also been hospitalized Thursday. With 11,501 hospital beds, 21% remain available.

On Wednesday, DHS officials classified 65 out of the state’s 72 counties as having high activity levels for disease spread.

For the latest COVID-19 headlines, click here.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.

8 20 20 225pm Update Wi Covid 19 Cases Map

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.