Over 700 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wisconsin as positive percentage of new tests climbs to 17.6%

MADISON, Wis. — State and county health officials have confirmed 720 new cases of COVID-19 throughout the state Tuesday.

That’s a considerable increase from Monday’s 581. According to the state Department of Health Services, the seven-day average of new cases is now at 842.

Wisconsin health officials have confirmed a lifetime total of 82,539* cases, with 8,169, or 9.9% of those still active.

While only 4,083 were tested since Monday afternoon, the positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests jumped by more than 7 percentage points to 17.6%. Tuesday’s percentage has raised the seven-day rolling average to 11.3%.

Dane County has seen a spike in new cases of the virus, with many of those stemming from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. According to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, more than 1,000 students and faculty have tested positive since last month.

In response to the growing numbers, UW-Madison has asked undergraduate students to limit their movement and in-person interactions for the next two weeks, as stated in a directive released Monday. The announcement has left some students hopeful the restrictions will slow the spread of the virus and keep campus open.

Another 29 people across Wisconsin were hospitalized Tuesday due to COVID-19, which is exactly 10 more hospitalizations than Monday.

To date, health officials said at least 1,172 have died due to the virus.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.