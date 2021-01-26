Over 69K in Wisconsin complete COVID-19 vaccination series; 7-day positivity rate drops to 20.1%

MADISON, Wis. — Over 69,000 people in Wisconsin have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series, according to the state Department of Health Services.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 846,300 doses of the vaccine have been allocated, 641,150 are ordered and 167,850 are in transit. DHS officials said 69,077 Wisconsinites have received both doses of the vaccine series, while a total of 362,505 doses have been administered.

State health officials have also announced which groups will be eligible next to receive the vaccine. The list includes educators, grocery store employees and public transit workers.

The seven-day positivity rate for new tests by person dropped to 20.1%, while the seven-day equivalent for total tests by day remained at 6.1%.

State and county health officials recorded 1,263* new cases of the virus, which is below the seven-day rolling average of 1,545. The state has reached an all-time total of 536,490* confirmed cases, and roughly 22,000, or 4% of those cases remain active.

At least 5,851* have died of coronavirus complications, with 59* new deaths confirmed Tuesday. An additional 135 people were hospitalized between Monday and Tuesday. With 10,802 hospital beds across the state, 22% are available for new patients.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.