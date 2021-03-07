Over 600K Wisconsinites full vaccinated; 329 new COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. – Over 600,000 people have received both vaccine doses in Wisconsin.

Health officials confirmed 329 new cases Sunday, an increase from Saturday’s case count of 206.

The seven-day average of new cases per day has also continued to decline, with Sunday’s average at 2.1%.

The state has reached a lifetime total of 566,693 confirmed cases, and 6,850 of cases are active.

DHS official said 1,707,486 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Wisconsinites, while 602,002 people have fully completed the vaccine series, meaning a total of 10.3% of the population is vaccinated.

At least 6,481 have died of coronavirus complications with 3 new deaths confirmed Sunday. Another 25 people were also hospitalized in the past day.

For more COVID-19 headlines, click here.