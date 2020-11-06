Over 60 more deaths confirmed in Wisconsin due to COVID-19; 7-day positivity rate hits 33%

MADISON, Wis. — With the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of slowing down in Wisconsin, state and county health officials have confirmed nearly 6,000 new cases and several more deaths Friday.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases per day has climbed to 5,139. Friday’s count was noticeably higher than that with 5,784* new cases, according to the state Department of Health Services.

There have been 257,050* total cases in the state since the start of the pandemic, and over 55,000 of those cases are active.

The seven-day average positivity rate for new tests by person has increased to an alarming 33%, or one-third of new tests. DHS officials said the rolling average for total tests by day has reached 16.8%.

At least 2,284* people in Wisconsin have died of coronavirus complications, with a staggering 62 deaths confirmed since Thursday afternoon.

DHS officials also recorded an additional 244 hospitalizations. Similar to Thursday, only 12% of the state’s hospital beds remain available for new patients.

A state court of appeals put a temporary stop to Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency order limiting capacity in bars and restaurants. The order was set to expire Friday.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.