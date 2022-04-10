Over 55,000 gallons of water used to put out Dekorra house fire

by Kyle Jones

DEKORRA, Wis. — Firefighters used tens of thousands of gallons of water to put out a fire Saturday.

Crews were sent to a home on Kent Road in Dekorra just after 6:45 p.m. for a fire believed to be in a garage. Firefighters reportedly found the home completely engulfed in flames when they arrived.

19 volunteers along with units from Arlington, Lodi, Portage, Pardeeville, Wyocena, Rio and Doylestown responded. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management and Highway Department, as well as Alliant Energy, Doherty Trucking, and the American Red Cross were also on the scene.

In total, officials said crews used over 55,000 gallons of water to put out the blaze. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

