Over 40K newly vaccinated against COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 7-day positivity rate drops to 3%

MADISON, Wis. — More than 40,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to Wisconsinites in the past 24 hours, according to the state Department of Health Services.

A total of 1,070,199 doses have been administered, just one day after the state passed the 1 million mark. Health officials said 288,747 people have received both doses of the shot, including nearly 41,000 in Dane County. DHS announced it will launch a new website next month designed to make scheduling vaccine appointments easier.

The positive percentage of new tests has remained below 4% since Feb. 9. As of Thursday, the seven-day average percent positive by test went down slightly to 3%.

The seven-day average of new cases per day is at 658. The amount is less than one-third the size of similar data from one month ago, where the average was at 2,075 on Jan. 18.

Health officials recorded 733 new cases of the virus Thursday, bringing the state’s lifetime total to 557,722. There are fewer than 10,000 active cases in the state, according to DHS.

At least 6,232 have died of coronavirus complications since the start of the pandemic, with 18 new deaths confirmed Thursday. An additional 58 have been hospitalized in the past day. Health officials said 20% of the state’s 10,795 hospital beds remain available for new patients.

