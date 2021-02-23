Over 366K Wisconsinites fully complete vaccine series as 7-day positivity rate remains below 3%

MADISON, Wis. — More than 366,000 Wisconsinites have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state Department of Health Services.

A total of 1,208,151 doses have been administered in Wisconsin, including 19,277 in the past day. Health officials said 14% of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose, while 6.3% have fully completed the vaccine series as of Tuesday afternoon.

DHS officials are planning to open four more community-based vaccination clinics in the state over the next two months.

The seven-day average percent positive by test has remained at 2.6%, the lowest since March.

Health officials confirmed 566 new cases of the virus Tuesday, which is below the seven-day rolling average of 604. The state has reached an all-time total of 560,564 confirmed cases, and 8,526 of those cases are active.

With 33 new deaths reported, the statewide death toll is at 6,317. The latest total comes after the state confirmed no new deaths for two days in a row.

Another 63 people have been hospitalized between Monday and Tuesday, according to DHS data. Out of Wisconsin’s 10,766 hospital beds, 23% are available for new patients.

