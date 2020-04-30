Over 320 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wisconsin, nearly half of all positive cases recovered

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Health officials confirmed 328 new cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Thursday, as the state’s total has now reached 6,937.

Of that total, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said roughly 49% have recovered. 69,394 results have also come back negative.

DHS said 981, or about 14%, of the cases who tested positive have been health care workers.

Eight more have died due to complications related to the coronavirus, with the total number of deaths now at 316.

Health officials announced Wednesday that five employees and 79 inmates in Kenosha County have tested positive for the virus.

Kenosha County has reached 391 confirmed cases, while Brown County now has over 1,000. Milwaukee County has surpassed 3,000 cases as of Thursday afternoon.

DHS announced Wednesday that 187 Wisconsin work and long term health care facilities have had outbreaks since the start of the pandemic.

Another person has died in Dane County due to COVID-19, and six more county residents have tested positive. To date, Dane County has had 431 confirmed cases and 269 recoveries.

For the latest COVID-19 headlines, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments