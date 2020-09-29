Over 2K new COVID-19 cases confirmed for 6th consecutive day as 67 more hospitalized in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — State and county health officials have recorded more than 2,000 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday.

With an additional 2,007 cases, Wisconsin has exceeded the 2,000 mark for six days in a row. Out of the state’s lifetime total of 120,019 confirmed cases, over 20,000 remain active. Hundreds of those active cases have been reported in a Sheboygan County prison.

The state Department of Health Services said 10,764 people have been tested since Monday afternoon. Out of those results, 22% of tests came back positive.

The positive percentage has stayed above 20% for four consecutive days, while the seven-day average positivity rate has jumped by more than 1 percentage point to 19.5%.

DHS officials said 14 more people have died due to coronavirus complications, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,303. There were also 67 hospitalized Tuesday, which is 20 more hospitalizations than the previous day.

A study conducted by DHS suggests that roughly 1.6% of Wisconsinites had COVID-19 antibodies back in July.

The Alliant Energy Center’s COVID-19 testing site is also switching to new hours and will be closed on Mondays starting next week.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.