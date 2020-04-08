Over 2,700 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wisconsin; total deaths surpass 100

MADISON, Wis. — There are now more than 2,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, and at least 101 have died as of Wednesday.

According to state and county health officials, the state has reached a total of 2,763 confirmed cases.

Dane County has confirmed 305 coronavirus cases, while 11 have died from the disease.

Milwaukee County still has the most confirmed cases of any county with 1,417. 56 in the county have died.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said 30,115 people have tested negative, while 790 have been hospitalized.

