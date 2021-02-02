Over 20K newly vaccinated in Wisconsin; 3.3% of COVID-19 cases remain active

MADISON, Wis. — More than 20,000 Wisconsinites have received the COVID-19 vaccine in the past day, according to the state Department of Health Services.

Health officials said a total of 578,336 doses have been administered since December, with 21,810 newly vaccinated since Monday afternoon. As of Tuesday, 108,713 people have received both shots from the vaccine series.

The seven-day positivity rate for new tests by person has continued to remain below 20%, with Tuesday’s percentage rising slightly to 19.7%. According to DHS data, the seven-day equivalent for total tests by day saw a minor dip to 5.1%.

There were 1,095 new cases of the virus recorded Tuesday, which is below the seven-day rolling average of 1,291. The state has reached a lifetime total of 544,260 confirmed cases, and nearly 18,000, or 3.3% of those cases are active.

At least 5,937 have died of coronavirus complications, with 40 new deaths confirmed Tuesday. DHS officials said 123 were also hospitalized in the past 24 hours. With 10,844 hospital beds across the state, 22% are available for new patients.

