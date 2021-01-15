Over 200K COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The amount of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Wisconsin has topped 200,000, according to the state Department of Health Services.

As of Friday afternoon, a total of 213,056 doses have been administered throughout the state. Gov. Tony Evers said pharmacies can begin providing the vaccine to assisted living facilities immediately. To accelerate the rollout process, DHS and the Wisconsin National Guard will also launch mobile vaccination teams next week.

In addition to focusing on vaccination efforts, Evers has announced plans to issue a new public health order and extend the statewide mask mandate.

The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has continued on a downward trend, with the seven-day positivity rate for new tests by person falling to 25.9%. The seven-day equivalent for total tests by day also dropped to 8.5%.

State and county health officials recorded 2,246* new cases of the virus, which is below the seven-day rolling average of 2,319. The state has reached a lifetime total of 518,603* confirmed cases, and nearly 28,000 cases remain active. According to DHS data, most of the state’s counties have been designated with a “very high” activity level for disease spread.

At least 5,411* have died of coronavirus complications since the start of the pandemic, with 33* new deaths confirmed Friday. The global death toll has surpassed 2 million.

DHS officials said 119 people have been hospitalized between Thursday and Friday. With almost 11,000 hospital beds in the state, 18% are available for new patients.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.