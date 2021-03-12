Over 20% of state population receives at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose; 11.5% fully complete vaccine series

MADISON, Wis. — More than 20% of Wisconsin’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state Department of Health Services.

Nearly 1.9 million doses have been administered throughout the state, including 48,098 in the past day. Health officials said 20.4% of Wisconsin’s population has received at least one dose of the shot, while 11.5% have fully completed the vaccine series.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Wisconsin will open up vaccine eligibility to everyone on May 1.

Health officials have reported 550 new cases of the virus, which is slightly higher than Thursday’s count. The seven-day rolling average has increased to 392, though the average case count has remained below 400 for nearly a week.

The state has reached an all-time total of 568,902 confirmed cases, and fewer than 6,400 cases are active.

The seven-day average percent positive by test has remained at 2% as of Friday, the lowest average in over a year.

One more person has died of coronavirus complications, which puts the statewide death toll at 6,525. DHS officials said 44 more people have been hospitalized, which is similar to Thursday’s hospitalization count.

