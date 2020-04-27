Over 160 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Wisconsin as testing capacity increases

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin now has more than 6,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with over 160 new cases as of Monday.

State and county health officials confirmed the new total has reached 6,120. At least 282 are dead, which is up nine from Sunday.

This past week has seen a notable rise in new cases, in part due to increased testing. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said there are 48 active labs running tests throughout the state, with the daily testing capacity at nearly 11,000.

Residents in Sauk County will be able to use drive-through COVID-19 testing starting Wednesday, according to public health officials.

DHS officials said 61,311 tests have come back negative.

The number of confirmed cases in Brown County also continues to climb, as the county’s total is now at 853. Another beef production plant in Green Bay has closed as a result of workers testing positive for the coronavirus.

Five people in Dane County have tested positive for COVID-19 since Sunday afternoon, bringing the county’s total to 414 confirmed cases. Twenty-one people in the county have died.

Health officials confirmed the first death in Manitowoc County on Monday.

The pandemic continues to affect health care workers and other employees, as SSM Health officials announced Monday that they are furloughing 2,000 workers throughout its four-state system.

That said, Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday that some non-essential businesses will be allowed to reopen Wednesday morning under certain circumstances.

