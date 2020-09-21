Over 1.3K new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wisconsin; 7-day average for positivity rate now at 16.4%

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin health officials have recorded more than 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 throughout the state Monday.

The latest numbers come after the state surpassed 100,000 confirmed cases of the virus Sunday. An additional 1,335 cases have brought Wisconsin’s lifetime total to 102,587* as of Monday afternoon, according to state and county health officials. Of those cases, 14.1% are still active.

The state Department of Health Services said 6,796 people were tested in the past 24 hours. While still high, the positive percentage of new tests has dropped to 18.7%. The seven-day average positivity rate is now at 16.4%.

Three more people in Wisconsin have died due to coronavirus complications, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,247. DHS officials said another 39 have been hospitalized, which is a slight increase from Sunday’s hospitalizations.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi called on University of Wisconsin-Madison officials to transition to virtual instruction after the county saw a major increase in new cases since the start of the month.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank responded by saying the rise in new cases has been due to large gatherings taking place in bars, apartments and other off-campus areas.

“Until those agencies with enforcement authority take additional action, we shouldn’t expect to see a rapid decline in cases in Dane County,” Blank said.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.