Outdoor enthusiasts reject wholesale changes to deer season

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Outdoor enthusiasts have overwhelmingly rejected Wisconsin wildlife officials’ proposals to dramatically change the state’s gun deer hunting regulations.

The Wisconsin Conservation Congress’ spring survey asked if people would support extending the current nine-day gun season by 10 days or creating a 16-day gun season that would open in mid-November.

Respondents rejected the 10-day extension by a nearly three-to-one margin and a 16-day season by more than a two-to-one margin.

They also rejected a proposal to suspend the archery and crossbow seasons during the gun season.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments