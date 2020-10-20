Outdoor Dane Co. Farmers’ Market extended through Nov. 21

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Farmers’ Market will now stay open outdoors through Nov. 21, extending the outdoor season by more than two weeks.

Both the Local Food Pickups and Walk-Up Farmers’ Market have been extended.

“It is more important than ever for our community to have access to nourishing and delicious foods, and it is a critical time to support local farmers and small food businesses,” Market Manager Sarah Elliott said. “We are excited to extend the successful and safe vending models that we have built since the pandemic began.”

The Local Food Pickups run Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. The Walk-Up Farmers’ Markets run from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Local Food Pickups and Walk-Up Farmers’ Market are held on Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center.

