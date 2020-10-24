‘Our Vote is Essential’: Frontline healthcare workers to rally in Madison

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

MADISON, Wis. — Frontline healthcare workers will rally on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the City Council Building as part of a ‘Our Vote is Essential’ early voting rally.

Essential workers will march at the rally and declare that their votes will determine the presidential election. After the rally, workers will be able to cast their votes.

The day of action is part of a national effort of essential workers to get out the vote in battleground states before the upcoming presidential election.

“Every day of this pandemic, healthcare workers have shown up to do our part, at great risk to our own health and safety,” said Lisa Gordon, CNA and SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin member. “Republicans in power cannot say the same.”

