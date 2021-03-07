Our oatmeal-obsessed intern tracked down local options for the morning meal

Oatmeal goes waaaaaaay back. La Brioche True Food’s homage to the homely cereal is its Old World Porridge, which uses cultured oats for its probiotic (and yummy) powers. Local and fresh berries with brown sugar pull the whole ensemble together. Photo courtesy of La Brioche True Food

The apple cranberry baked oatmeal from Colectivo Coffee (pictured here) is a shop favorite, featuring seasonal fruit and Sassy Cow milk. Corporate has apparently been feeling their oats, as they’re launching a brand new flavor — strawberry rhubarb — coming to stores on March 31. Photo courtesy of Colectivo Coffee

Baked to a crumbly consistency, the oatmeal from Crema Cafe brings the holiday spirit and bliss year-round. Cranberries and pecans steal the show, with the always-reliable combo of milk and brown sugar playing backup. Photo courtesy of Crema Cafe

The baked oatmeal from Yola’s Cafe is served with your milk of choice and brown sugar, topped with deliciously dried cranberries and pecans. You can opt for soy or almond milk for a vegan version of this warm and cozy bowl. Photo courtesy of Yola's Cafe







I’ll go against the grain and just say it: Oatmeal is a superior all-day, all-season food. Cold outside? Oatmeal. Busy morning? Oatmeal. Crunchy food not hitting the spot? Oatmeal.

Customizable with milks, yogurts and toppings, oatmeal is not only versatile — it also can be a great source of fiber, vitamins and antioxidants. A bowl of oats can brighten your day from the inside out, keeping you toasty and energized from the controversial choice for “Breakfast of Champions.” Don’t believe me? Try one of these fancier bowls from brunch spots across town in the gallery above.