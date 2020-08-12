Our Lady Queen of Peace updates school reopening plans

MADISON, Wis. — Our Lady Queen of Peace in Madison announced new reopening plans Tuesday.

According to a news release, officials have made the decision to slow the start of school down and implement and phased approach to reopening.

“The health and well-being of our staff, families, and students are at the forefront of our decision,” the release said. “This decision has been difficult and complicated given the size of our school.”

Phase one begins Aug. 26 and runs through Sept. 4. In this phase, the school hopes to focus on creating connections and building relationships with teachers and students and allow students to become familiar with the school’s virtual learning model.

K4 will begin Aug. 26 with face-to-face instruction, while K5 will begin Aug. 26 with phased face-to-face instruction through small group orientation. Grades 1 through 8 will begin virtually on Aug. 26 with chances for teachers to work with students in small group settings, both face-to-face outdoors and virtually.

Phase two will run from Sept. 8 to 18 and mark the beginning of academic and curricular lessons. K4 will continue in-person, full-day instruction while K5 will begin half-day in-person instruction. Grades 1 through 8 will continue distance-learning.

Officials said they will evaluate data and may look at cycling in a two days on, two days off schedule to address staffing shortages.

The school said it is planning a day to pick up materials and for students to meet their teachers.

Any questions should be asked to qpquestions@qopc.org.