Osteria Papavero

Osteria Papavero
Phone orders start at 12pm
Pick up hours 3pm-9pm
608-255-8376
osteriapapavero.com

$25 INDIVIDUAL

APPETIZER

Roasted & Smoked Beet
buttermilk and blue cheese dressing, toasted walnuts, local greens

Shellfish & Seafood Stew
black mussels, Manila clams, cod, calamari, tomato-shellfish broth

Assorted House-Cured Salumi
with homemade giardiniera

MAIN

Wild Nettle Tortelli
tomato-butter sauce

Pan Roasted Halibut
scafata (spring vegetable medley)

Wisconsin Beef Goulsash
polenta

DESSERT

Butterscotch Pudding

Dessert of the Day

 

