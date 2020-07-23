Orville Henry Anderson

BARNEVELD – Orville Henry Anderson, age 81, of Barneveld, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at home surrounded by family.

He was born in rural Mt. Horeb, the son of Walter and Clarice (Lundene) Anderson on August 12, 1938. He was united in marriage to Patricia Russell on April 29, 1961, in Perry Lutheran Church, Daleyville, Wis. Together they dairy farmed in rural Mt. Horeb and Barneveld for many years; after letting go of farming full time Orville worked in road construction for the next 25 years until he retired. Orville enjoyed the great outdoors, especially, hunting, fishing and being outside on the land. He had a love of collecting antique farm memorabilia and restoring old farm tractors. In recent years, he enjoyed watching birds at the feeders and feeding the raccoons marshmallows from his kitchen patio door; he also enjoyed his feisty cat, Sophie.

Orville is survived by his children, Lois (Randy) Cox, Wanda (Terry) Niebuhr, Laura (Michael) Schwandt, Lisa (Todd) Haglund, Pamela (Ron) Hagen and Duane (Sara Demien) Anderson; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Roger (Dawn) Anderson; sisters, Winnett Alsmo, S. Jean Davis, Marica (Ted) Thompson and many extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Anderson, October 4, 2019); parents; sister, Myrtle in infancy and several brother and sister-in-laws.

Due to COVID-19 services for Orville will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family or donated to the charity of your choice.

