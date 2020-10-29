Orrin / Krystina Tyler / Quinn Cloud

Krystina Quinn Cloud

(Orrin Tyler)

Mąą ska mąni

Krystina Quinn (Orrin Tyler) Cloud, 49, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin, left peacefully on October 27, 2020, at St. Mary’s hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

Krystina preferred to be addressed by the nickname of “CC”.

CC was born February 27, 1971, in Baraboo, Wisconsin, to Alvin and Gladys Cloud and was a lifetime member of the Native American Church.

CC graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1989, with many academic achievements. She was blessed with the gifts of beading and sewing many intricate works, such as shawls, moccasins, medallions, etc., as gifts and upon request. Along with crafting, she took great pride and joy in preparing phenomenal meals for loved ones and took advantage of every opportunity to play bingo with loved ones. CC had a big heart and loved all her family, friends, and relatives. She loved to laugh, enjoy life, and tell jokes; she was a beautiful person, family member, friend, and spirit whom we will always cherish forever.

CC is survived by sisters, Marjorie Whitman of Lyndon Station, WI, Marlene (Alex) Stand of Lyndon Station, WI, Janet Wilson (Matthew) McKee of Wisconsin Dells, WI; brothers, Edward (Valerie) Cloud of Mauston, WI, Glen Decorah of Baraboo, WI; nephews, Cody Cloud of Wittenberg, WI, Kidd Cloud of Lyndon Station, WI, Jake and Jeremy Wilson of Wisconsin Dells, WI; nieces, Tina (Anthony) Barrea of Necedah, WI, Alyssa Wilson of Wisconsin Dells, WI, Eliza Cloud of Tomah, WI; granddaughters Enyce Whitman, Ariah Barrea, and Narah Barrea of Necedah, WI, and Jett Kalista of Wisconsin Dells, WI and grandsons, Evan Wilson from Baraboo, WI, and Cameron Wilson from Wisconsin Dells, WI.

CC is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Gladys Cloud; paternal grandparents, Edward and Ruth Cloud; maternal grandparents, Wilber and Emily Blackdeer; and brother, Carson Cloud.