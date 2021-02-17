Orrin D. Austin

Site staff by Site staff

Orrin D. Austin, 86, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Saturday February13, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

Orrin was born on January 20, 1935 in Whitewater, son of the late Glen and Mildred (Weiss) Austin. Orrin graduated from Fort Atkinson High School. He married Wava Burkhard on December 3, 1955 at First United Methodist Church in Fort Atkinson.

Orrin joined the Wisconsin Army National Guard in Fort Atkinson for 8 years and was also a volunteer at the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for 8 years.

Orrin was employed as a production engineer at Crepaco for 35 years. Following retirement, he found enjoyment working part time at Sentry Foods and later Badger Press.

Orrin was an active member of First United Methodist Church; he was on the board of trustees and stewardship committee. He was also a longtime member of Ducks Unlimited and Fort Atkinson Wisconservation Club.

Orrin is survived by his wife Wava Austin; children, Lori (Al) Hannam, Jody (Rick) Metzker and Kimberly (Bill) Brock; grandchildren, Mike (fiancé Jenny) Cheek, Nick (Meg) Metzker, Matt (Amanda) Cheek, Dan Metzker, Mitch (Julia) Brock and Hailey Brock; great grandchildren, Charlotte Cheek, Gwendolyn Cheek, Adalaide Cheek, Lorelei Cheek, Jaxton Metzker and Quinn Metzker and his sister, Jeannine Jones.

Private family services will be held. A Celebration of Orrin’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church or the Fort Atkinson High School Athletic Department.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.