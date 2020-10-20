Organizers: Wisconsin students excited to vote amid pandemic

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Organizers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison say students are excited to vote in the presidential election next month despite the pandemic spurring a scaled-back number of events aiming to increase voter turnout.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the school’s student groups moved voter organizing efforts online, using texting campaigns and social media blasts to those who are eligible to vote.

UW-Madison College Republicans member Keeley Collins says her groups aren’t having events in person but students are still elated about voting.

During the 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump won Wisconsin by 22,748 votes. UW-Madison’s student population doubles that number.

