Organizers share plans for Virtual Brat Fest to raise money for local charities

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Courtesy Metcalfe's

MADISON, Wis. — Organizers of the World’s Largest Brat Fest are working to set up a virtual brat sale to help charities during Memorial Day weekend after the annual event was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Customers can visit local Metcalfe’s stores to buy brats to help benefit 120 local charities. The brats will sell for $3 each with a five brat minimum. Each virtual brat purchase will receive an e-certificate as a thank you for participating.

Virtual brat donations over $60 will receive an exclusive T-shirt that is only available for 2020 Virtual Brat Fest donors.

Metcalfe’s markets at Hilldale and West Towne will also have Brat Fest T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and reusable bags available for purchase.

Customers can also make donations without purchasing brats.

One hundred percent of the funds raised from the brat sales, minus transaction fees, will be donated to the charities.

The first $30,000 raised will be matched by local sponsors, according to event organizers.

Event organizers said the fundraiser starts Friday.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments