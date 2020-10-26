Organizer: Not enough signatures for Evers recall effort

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The organizer of an effort to recall Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says it has failed.

Misty Polewczynski posted on the “Recall Evers Petition” Facebook page on Monday that not enough signatures were collected. She did not say how close the group came to meeting the nearly 670,000 signatures needed to force an election.

But she says the petitions collected will be destroyed, in part so the names of those who signed will not become public.

Tuesday was the deadline for the group to submit the required signatures. Evers is midway through his first term.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.