Oregon schools’ mask requirement extended into January

by Logan Reigstad

OREGON, Wis. — Students in the Oregon School District will be required to wear masks for a few days longer than the rest of the county, which itself is continuing its mask mandate into the new year, the school district said.

Masks will be required for students in grades 7-12 until January 10, at which point they will become strongly encouraged but not required, the district said. Students in kindergarten through sixth grade will be required to wear masks until two weeks later on January 24, when they will become recommended but not required for that age group.

Students in four-year-old kindergarten, meanwhile, will follow the January 24 date at a minimum but “may require masks at the site’s discretion.” Masks will continue to be required on buses due to requirements from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Tuesday, Dane County’s health department announced its mask mandate will be extended until 12:01 a.m. on January 3, a reversal from its previous plans to allow the mandate to expire later this week.

The county cited rising COVID-19 cases and a desire to allow children a chance to get vaccinated as factors in extending the mandate.

Oregon officials said the district’s phased approach “allows time for younger students to get vaccinated and also decreases the possibility of transmission in school for cases that may be contracted over the holidays.”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.