Oregon School District announces phased reopening plan
OREGON, Wis. — The Oregon School District has released its phased reopening plan, which includes all students starting the school year with online instruction.
Children in special education programs and younger students in 4-K through fourth grade will also be able to take advantage of small-group options.
Students in fifth through twelfth grades will learn entirely online through the first quarter. The school district plans to reassess the possibility of small-group, in-person learning in October, depending on the state of the coronavirus pandemic.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.