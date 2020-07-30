Oregon School District announces phased reopening plan

Site staff by Site staff

OREGON, Wis. — The Oregon School District has released its phased reopening plan, which includes all students starting the school year with online instruction.

Children in special education programs and younger students in 4-K through fourth grade will also be able to take advantage of small-group options.

Students in fifth through twelfth grades will learn entirely online through the first quarter. The school district plans to reassess the possibility of small-group, in-person learning in October, depending on the state of the coronavirus pandemic.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments