Oregon Police Department to undergo bias training, yearly mental health checks

Oregon's police chief said this is a work in progress that will be part of a continual training process going forward

OREGON, Wis. –The Oregon Police Department spent Monday morning doing a virtual bias training workshop, which is part of a new requirement for the department going forward.

Police Chief Jennifer Pagenkopf said her staff has attended similar training in the past but they plan on building on the training moving forward, including classroom training once the COVID-19 pandemic has ended.

“In addition to training, we are continuing to review policies, frequently engage with the community, and work with our local resources,” Pagenkopf said.

Pagenkopf said the training consists of two parts: Fair and Impartial Police Training and Pressurized People Training.

She described the first training as giving officers an “understanding of the science of bias, discuss the negative consequences of letting ‘hidden biases’ impact perceptions and behavior and teach law enforcement professionals the skills that they need to reduce and manage their biases. This training is offered through Community Orientated Policing Services (COPS). This training will be completed by June 8, 2020.”

Pagenkopf said the second training allows officers to recognize and implement force mitigation opportunities.

“All sworn staff are currently working through this training that is offered through Caliber Press. The training provides a realistic perspective for peace officers and other first-responders concerning how to deal with people who, for various reasons are, at the moment, exhibiting charged, irrational and disruptive behavior. The deadline for this training is June 9, 2020.”

Pagenkopf said the department is also in the approval process for implementing an officer wellness program through Healthy Minds, LLC. The program requires all law enforcement staff to undergo a confidential, paid, one-hour mental health check session with a trained professional.

