Oregon man arrested for fourth offense OWI after driving on wrong side of road, hitting parked car

MADISON, Wis. — Daniel R. DeNomie, 56, of Oregon, Wisconsin, was arrested Tuesday late afternoon on suspicion of his fourth offense of operating while under the influence.

According to a release, DeNomie was driving a pickup truck on the wrong side of the road, which caused another cause to swerve to avoid a head-on collision.

The truck hit a parked car on Dunning Street and broke a wheel off of the truck, a release said. The truck then went off of the roadway with the driver spinning the other tires in reverse. The wheels became more and more embedded into the dirt.

The release said a responding officer found drug paraphernalia in the truck.



