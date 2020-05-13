Oregon man arrested after targeted shooting, police say

MADISON, Wis. — An Oregon man was arrested Tuesday night after a shooting on Northport Drive.

According to an incident report, a gunman shot out the back passenger windows of a moving car around 8:45 p.m.

Madison police, who were in the area and responded immediately, according to the release, said it appears to be a targeted shooting.

Officials said a 21-year-old Sun Prairie woman and her 16-year-old passenger were in the car that was struck.

They told police they were attempting to get away from these suspect, who was also driving.

Authorities said victims were not injured.

Dane County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jacob H. Fiscus, 26, for first-degree reckless endangerment following a high-risk traffic stop.



