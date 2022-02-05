Oregon home deemed total loss after fire

by McKenna Alexander

WiscTV/Channel3000

OREGON – A family is safe after an overnight house fire in Oregon.

Dane County Fire and EMS was called to 453 Union Rd. at 9:43 p.m. Friday night. Upon arrival, firefighters found an attic was on fire. All three occupants and a dog were safely evacuated. The home was deemed a total loss, valued around $800,000.

Officials believe the fire may have started in the chimney, but are still investigating.

