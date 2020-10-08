Oregon elementary student tests positive for COVID-19, teacher to quarantine for 2 weeks ‘out of an abundance of caution’

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

OREGON, Wis. — An elementary school teacher at the Oregon School District will quarantine for the next two weeks after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a letter sent to families from Superintendent Dr. Leslie Bergstrom, the student at Forest Edge Elementary School did not have close contact with any other students in the classroom, building or on the school bus.

Public health officials said students in the class do not have to quarantine, but officials did not know if any adults had close contact with the student who tested positive. As such, the teacher will quarantine “out of an abundance of caution.”

A substitute teacher will cover the in-person class during the teacher’s quarantine.

The student’s name will not be released due to medical privacy.

