Where Feel Good Banking meets feel good community. Oregon Community Bank is a modern, progressive and forward-leaning bank that has been around since 1976. Oregon Community Bank’s mission is to serve clients, support colleagues and invest in our communities. In 2020, Oregon Community Bank will merge with McFarland State Bank to create the best billion-dollar bank in the world. “We believe this is an amazing opportunity to grow in South Central Wisconsin, and I look forward to leading the combined organization,” says Steve Peotter, president and CEO of Oregon Community Bank.

733 N Main St, 835-2434, oregoncommunitybank.com

