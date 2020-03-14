Order to stop mass gatherings of more than 250 people extends to religious gatherings, places of worship

MADISON, Wis. — An order from Dane County & Public Health Madison to stop mass gatherings of 250 or more people to prevent the spread of COVID-19 now extends to religious gatherings and places of worship.

According to a release, the order is effective at 4 p.m. Saturday.

In a statement, PHMDC’s Director Janel Heinrich said: “Limiting large gatherings of people is an important tool to prevent the spread of illness. We would like to thank all the places of worship who have taken measures to protect their patron’s health and safety regardless of gathering size.”

