Order the March issue of Madison Magazine: ‘Chef of the Year’

by Madison Magazine Staff

Photos by Nikki Hansen

He’s proven himself in kitchens all over the country. Now at his own restaurant, Fairchild’s Itaru Nagano is still “the hardest worker in the kitchen,” and he’s training a new generation of chefs.

Nagano moved with his family from Japan to Madison at the age of 9. His first job as a dishwasher at Wasabi on State Street job helped him relearn his native language and also set him on a culinary career path that would lead him across the country — from Arizona to Los Angeles to New York to Washington, D.C. — as he sought out the most cutthroat kitchens he could find.

Some additional March stories include:

The Adapted Athlete’s Game Plan: Madison organizations offer many options for adaptive athletes. Find opportunities for accessible hockey, basketball, soccer, fitness, cycling, dance and more in the city.

Dane County’s Doll Company: A look at the area’s own local toy giant.

Sound Off: An insider’s guide to Madison’s hip-hop scene.

Behind the Lens: Hall of Fame photographer calls Madison home.

“Up Went My Hands:” A guest essay by Charles Edward Payne.

New and Notable: A couple spots that recently opened in the past year.

Best Seat in the House: Interact with the chefs in these chef table experiences.

