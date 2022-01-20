Order the February issue of Madison Magazine: ‘The Big Book List’

Madison Magazine's February cover story takes a deep look into the local literary scene.

by Madison Magazine Staff

Photos by Nikki Hansen, elements from Getty Images and Tim Burton

This year we present our largest annual look at the literary scene, featuring author profiles, a guide to independent bookshops and more local reads than ever before in the February 2022 issue of Madison Magazine.

The cover story, which is called “The Big Book List,” combines our annual book list highlighting new reads from authors with local ties with articles about we talk to indie booksellers and local authors about how and why Madison’s literary community is thriving.

In addition to the cover story, find profiles about the winners of this year’s Best of Madison Business Awards.

Some additional articles in the February issue include:

A love poem for February and the poet drawn here by a top-notch fellowship program

Broadway Buzz: Local duo keeps the Broadway show party going with cocktails and camaraderie

Creative Leap Forward: Quilt maker takes a giant quarter-life leap

Data Driven: New computer school and its leader are taking university program to next level

Just Desserts: Treat yourself (or a date) to one of these local after-dinner desserts

