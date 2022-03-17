Order the April issue of Madison Magazine: Modern Supper Clubs

Madison Magazine's April cover story takes a look at what has changed and what has stayed the same in the Wisconsin dining staple.

by Madison Magazine

Photos by Nikki Hansen/Design by Tim Burton

The history of this beloved Wisconsin dining tradition is still being written, and a few Madison-area restaurants demonstrate just how much has changed — and what’s stayed the same.

At the four places we feature in the cover story, some have become spots for the family to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries, sparking multigenerational traditions. Others are restaurants in their infancy trying to capture that supper club magic in their own ways. Many of their menus are progressing (think zero-proof alcohol and healthier entrees) to appeal to modern palates. A few are treading lightly with a “supper club” label while others are leaning into it. Get to know the modern supper club in the April issue.

Some additional April stories include:

Following The Branches: When parts of a family tree are missing, finding them often requires patience, vulnerability and a readiness for revelations. The advent of the internet and its growing genealogy and record databases has paved a modern path to the age-old answers many seek, but they often leave people with only pieces of the full story. For many seekers in Madison and beyond, that’s where the local “DNA Hunter” comes in.

Flyer Flashback: The evolution of Madison’s gig posters from the 1950s to now.

Words With Friends: Listen in on local podcasters.

A Grape Idea: As spring finally blooms, plan a short drive to visit one of the area’s proliferating number of wineries.

Perfectly Imperfect: This Black-owned business specializes in natural body products.

Eclectic and Elevated: Word is spreading about this Johnson Street restaurant with an eclectic menu.

The Final Word: John Roach’s column for the month is “A Guy Named Tommy.”

