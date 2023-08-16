Michael Oher alleges Tuohy family never adopted him
(CNN) — It’s not exactly a Hollywood happy ending: Michael Oher, the former NFL player whose story was depicted in the 2009 film “The Blind Side,” says he was conned into agreeing to a conservatorship, believing he was going to be adopted by Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy — and that he never received fair payment for the movie portrayal of him.

The film, starring Sandra Bullock, who won an Academy Award for best actress for her performance of Leigh Anne Tuohy, is based on the 2006 book “The Blind Side: Evolution of the Game” by Michael Lewis. It tells the story of Oher’s life, though parts are fictionalized.