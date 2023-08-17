Vacationers are being asked to stay home as Maui recovers from devastating wildfires. But at what cost to the economy?

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is going to visit Hawaii on Monday, as survivors of the Maui fire that killed at least 111 people and nearly leveled the town of Lahaina are criticizing the emergency response for being inadequate. (Hawaii Gov. Josh Green told CNN that there were “probably still over 1,000” people unaccounted for).

Biden will be traveling with first lady Jill Biden and meeting with survivors and first responders, along with federal, state and local officials, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.