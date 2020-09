‘Operation Fresh Start’ works to empower young adults

Site staff by Site staff

In honors of its 50th anniversary “Operation Fresh Start” is working to raise 50,000 dollars to expand programming and provide opportunities for even more young people. Jody Weyers, Operation Fresh Start’s Development Director, explains how you can help.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.