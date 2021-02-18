Operation Fresh Start steers teens away from criminal justice system, toward success

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

MADISON, Wis.– A new trend in crime caught the attention of Madison’s new police chief.

“So far in 2021, teenagers have represented nearly 50 percent of the arrests made for stolen cars,” Chief Shon Barnes said.

But, it’s something Operation Fresh Start has been focused on for awhile, making sure those teens have a clear path forward once leaving the Dane County Jail.

“As they were leaving, they were disconnecting from high school and the number one reason they ended up with a probation violation was for driving without a license,” Operation Fresh Start Executive Director Greg Markle said.

Teens and young adults will walk away from the Drive to Succeed program with a high school diploma and a driver’s license.

“High school completion and a driver’s license is two main things that are Dane County requirements for employment,” Drive to Succeed Program Coordinator Ericka Booey said.

Participants are connected with a JustDane mentor who walks them through the program and beyond.

“It’s providing that connection to a positive adult who can help move them forward,” Markle said.

JustDane Youth Program Coordinator Ron Burford said he’s looking for more mentors to join the team. Someone who has cultural awareness and can make connections with these teens.

“We’re really hoping to put them in a (situation) to start making the important decisions as adults,” Burford said.

Drive to Succeed’s first seven participants are nearly done with the eight month course and Booey said she already sees a transformation.

“I see youth that are ready to start adulthood and be responsible for their destiny,” Booey said.

Contact Booey here to refer a teen or young adult.

If you’re interested in becoming a mentor, visit JustDane’s website.

