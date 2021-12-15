Operation Fresh Start receives $3.3 million dollar grant, aimed at helping local workforce shortage

by Brad Hamilton

Governor Tony Evers announced earlier today, the awarding of nearly $60 million dollars worth of grant money towards workforce development projects.

$3.3 million dollars worth of that money was given to Operation Fresh Start which operates as a work development program in Madison.

Greg Markle, Executive Director of Operation Fresh Start, says he is beyond excited to have this opportunity to create change in the community.

“It’s just wonderful news. It’s wonderful news for Dane County, for our community and most importantly for the people that want to achieve self sufficiency,” explained Markle.

Operation Fresh Start will now begin a 3 year program called the “Build Academy”. It’s focus is to attract and train the next generation of Trades employees in areas such as Construction and Conservation.

“Young people who might not have known where they were going and struggling, unemployed, disconnected. It’s the connection and the training and the connection to have them be successful,” said Markle.

Markle can’t speak to the success of this entire grant program but is confident the “Build Academy” will bring positive change to the workforce shortage in Dane County.

“Our goal is to build a program that can sustain beyond the three years of the grant. A program that can continue to change the face of these industries,” shared Markle.

